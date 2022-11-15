Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.