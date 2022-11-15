Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

