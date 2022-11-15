Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($43.30) price target by equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.87) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.