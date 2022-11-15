Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Beaufort Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on the stock. Beaufort Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 640 ($7.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.05) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 750 ($8.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 691.67 ($8.13).

LON:INF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 586.20 ($6.89). 3,117,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 549.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 553.42. The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,908.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.38).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

