InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

IPOOF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 161,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 price target for the company.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.