Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires 63,500 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $243,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,103. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 61.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 598,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 185.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 59,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 93.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 91,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 111.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 632,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

