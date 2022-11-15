Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,494. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Elanco Animal Health

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

