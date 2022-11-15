Insider Buying: Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,671 ($19.64) per share, for a total transaction of £100,260 ($117,814.34).

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

EDV opened at GBX 1,675 ($19.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,605.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,705.28. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,435 ($16.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,176 ($25.57). The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3,708.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($34.08) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.20) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.27).

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

