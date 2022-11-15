Insider Buying: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Director Purchases 30,303 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRGE remained flat at $1.59 on Tuesday. 499,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,245. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRGE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.