Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys 149 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($175.09).

ITM Power Trading Down 2.1 %

LON:ITM traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100.35 ($1.18). 3,837,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,223. The stock has a market capitalization of £618.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 503.50 ($5.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 461.38 ($5.42).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

