Insider Buying: Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Purchases 2,307,925 Shares of Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett bought 2,307,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,432.55 ($319,082.25).
Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Daniel Tillett acquired 4,826 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,152.89 ($7,485.16).
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Daniel Tillett bought 23,914 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$44,814.84 ($30,077.07).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Daniel Tillett purchased 83,954 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,473.33 ($111,055.93).
