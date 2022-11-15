Insider Buying: Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) Director Nancy C. Putnam bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,739.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

