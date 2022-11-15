Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) COO Sells 1,675 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. 2,723,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $448.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

