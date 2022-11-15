Insider Selling: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Sells C$36,285.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,641.35.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

