Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells 19,385 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. 208,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,281. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.