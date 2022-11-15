Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells 15,393 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFLT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. 3,372,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

