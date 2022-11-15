Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Etsy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, hitting $125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Etsy

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.61.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

