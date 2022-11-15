Insider Selling: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Chairman Sells 7,833 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,531.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $256.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.46.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

