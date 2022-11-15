Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 72,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

GROV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

