Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hawaiian Price Performance

HA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 534,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,217. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

