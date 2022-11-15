Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.69. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.