Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Sells 8,138 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 1,627,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,031. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 105,989 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 558,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 246,814 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

