Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$543,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at C$96,363.61.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 943,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -272.86. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

