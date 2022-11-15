Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Sells 14,972 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,972 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $524,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,977. The firm has a market cap of $421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShotSpotter Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.