Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Director Sells 15,994 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $34,067.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohit Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Mohit Kaushal sold 4,798 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $23,798.08.

NASDAQ:TOIIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,374. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

