International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.