Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 541,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.49.
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
