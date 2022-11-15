Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 541,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Invacare

Invacare Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Invacare by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 689,324 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Invacare by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.