Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPVU. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $47.51.
