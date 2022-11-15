Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amyris (AMRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS):
- 11/10/2022 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/10/2022 – Amyris had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $13.00 to $6.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 9/19/2022 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Amyris Price Performance
Shares of AMRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 370,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
Insider Transactions at Amyris
In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
