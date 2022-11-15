Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canopy Growth (CGC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) recently:

11/7/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Canopy Growth is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.90 to $3.05. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.75.

10/26/2022 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

9/30/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 1,158,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,989,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

