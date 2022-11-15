Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Popular (BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – Popular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2022 – Popular had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $90.00.

10/28/2022 – Popular was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Popular had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Popular had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $80.00.

10/12/2022 – Popular is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Popular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. 1,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

