Investors Buy Large Volume of Phillips 66 Call Options (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 62,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 927% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,113 call options.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. 3,777,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

