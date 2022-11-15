Investors Buy Large Volume of Phillips 66 Call Options (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 62,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 927% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,113 call options.
Insider Activity at Phillips 66
In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
NYSE PSX traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. 3,777,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.