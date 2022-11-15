Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ipsen from €107.00 ($110.31) to €108.00 ($111.34) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($105.15) to €107.00 ($110.31) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ipsen from €98.00 ($101.03) to €102.00 ($105.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Ipsen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPSEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 1,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

