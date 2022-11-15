IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 2.7%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34. 890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Institutional Trading of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 1.73% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.