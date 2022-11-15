iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $71,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33.

