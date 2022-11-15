iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 89,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

