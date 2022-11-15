iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,285,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,612 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 301,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 137,381 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.23. 16,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

