iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 14.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,968,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.26. 114,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.