iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $60,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.