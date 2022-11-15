iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

