iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,742 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,151.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,303 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HEFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,855 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

