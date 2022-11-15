iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 5.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

