iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. 1,650,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.