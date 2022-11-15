iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152,639 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $98,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 286.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73.

