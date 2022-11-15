iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,492. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.