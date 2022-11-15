iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.48. 11,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

