iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.94. 66,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

