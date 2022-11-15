iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $397.36. 213,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

