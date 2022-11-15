iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 7.4% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,326. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

