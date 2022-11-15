Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 631,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% during the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 566,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $9,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up 0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 12.47. 138,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,384. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

